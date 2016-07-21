The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Unilever’s CEO Paul Polman explained why his company shelled out a reported $1 billion on Dollar Shave Club. He thinks the subscription model could be utilised across the business, in its tea and “prestige” segments, for example.

2. UK mobile giant EE launched a TV service that allowed users to record their favourite shows and watch them wherever they want on mobile and the ability to access a vast library of content, which meant they could skip the ads. So TV companies in the UK got together to kill the two functions off.

3. Top Fox News presenters could stage a mass walkout if Roger Ailes leaves. Reports suggest 14 anchors, including Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, and Greta Van Susteren, would quit if Ailes is forced out amid the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by a former anchor.

4. A bizarre new Australian ad shows what humans would look like if they could withstand car crashes. The Transport Accident Commission collaborated with a leading trauma surgeon, a crash investigation expert, and a world-renowned Melbourne artist to produce “Graham”, an interactive lifelike model demonstrating human vulnerability.

5. We talked to 45 Facebook users who pointed us to the biggest problem with Facebook Live. Barely any users have made a Live video themselves.

6. A Victoria’s Secret photo editor revealed some surprising Photoshop secrets the brand uses. Models are often made to look curvier than they actually are.

7. MarTech firm Sprinklr raised $105 million at a $1.8 billion valuation. The company says it generated $100 million in annual revenue in 2015.

8. Macy’s launched an in-store personal shopping assistant powered by IBM’s Watson AI technology. The tool is called Macy’s On Call.

9. Publicis Groupe reported a better-than-expected second quarter. Sales rose 0.9% to 2.46 billion euros ($2.7 billion), while organic growth was up 2.7%. However, the company warned of a slowdown in the third quarter, when the impact of account losses will be felt.

10. Some analysts are floating the idea that

Pokémon Go will generate $3 billion for Apple. Here’s why that’s wrong.

