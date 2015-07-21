The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Miles Nadal.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Miles Nadal, the CEO of advertising agency holding group MDC Partners, is retiring from the company. He is currently at the center of an SEC investigation into his huge multi-million dollar expenses bill.

2. Dick’s Sporting Goods is launching a competitor to Lululemon. The sports retailer is launching a new lifestyle and fitness boutique called Chelsea Collective.

3. Instagram deleted the account of a designer called Andres Iniesta by “mistake” and appeared to give it to the Barcelona soccer star of the same name. Instagram apologised and reinstated the original account.

4. Two of gossip website Gawker’s top editors resigned after a controversial post was removed. A memo from Gawker CEO Nick Denton suggested the publisher was under advertiser pressure to take the post down.

5. Hollister’s elaborate history was completely fabricated by the company. David Eggers alleges in an eye-opening piece in the New Yorker that the name was picked “out of thin air.”

6. Uber is delivering free Chelsea FC jerseys to fans all over the world. Uber users in major cities need to type in a promotional code to receive their new jerseys ahead of the kit officially going on sale on Wednesday.

7. A McDonald’s billboard dished out free McFlurries when the heat hit a record temperature. The advertisement was situated in Amsterdam, which experienced a heatwave earlier this month.

8. The Financial Times may be for sale. Bloomberg reported that owner Pearson is looking into bidders for the 127-year-old British newspaper.

9. Burger King is trying to reinvent its image. It recently turned to design agency Turner Duckworth Design for a redesign which included new packaging and a new slogan.

10. Subway CMO Tony Pace has stepped down from the sandwich chain after almost a decade in the role, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. His departure comes as the chain is fighting an ongoing crisis in relation to its long-time brand ambassador Jared Fogle, whose home was recently raided by the FBI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.