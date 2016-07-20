The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. McDonald’s Japan’s stock is soaring after reports suggest it will be the first advertiser on “Pokémon Go.” The fast food giant has also started selling Pokémon Happy Meals in the region.

2. Slack quietly invested in a chatbot startup. Automat allows brands and influencers to communicate with their customers, fans, and employees by using a mixture of mobile messaging, artificial intelligence, and chatbot technology.

3. Wall Street has given up on Yahoo’s turnaround. Wall Street’s leading analysts think things will only get worse as Yahoo seeks to sell its core business.

4. Unilever has bought on-demand toiletry service Dollar Shave Club for a reported price of $1 billion. Dollar Shave Club’s CEO Michael Dubin will continue to serve as the company’s CEO.

5. Roger Ailes is hanging in the balance at Fox News. Multiple reports suggest Ailes will soon be out at the network, complete with a generous exit package, amid a sexual harassment lawsuit filed earlier this month by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

6. Microsoft said in the month of June more than 40% of all Bing search revenue came from Windows 10 users, up from 35% in March. By default, the Cortana virtual assistant that’s built into Windows 10 opens links in the Microsoft Edge browser and performs searches using the Microsoft Bing search engine.

7. Marissa Mayer made a cryptic comment about Apple that’s raising eyebrows. During Yahoo’s quarterly earnings call, she talked about the company’s search deals and mentioned Apple, a partnership which isn’t well-known.

8. Snapchat has launched a new “log in with Snapchat” button. It could open up the door for Snapchat to ape the likes of Facebook and Google by having a digital ID that follows you around the web, which might potentially be used advertising targeting and analytics.

9. Twitter has permanently banned conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. The ban followed tweets from Yiannopoulos and his followers, targeting “Ghostbusters” actor Leslie Jones.

10. Gawker founder Nick Denton faces personal bankruptcy. A US judge refused on Tuesday to extend protections shielding him from liabilities resulting from the Hulk Hogan lawsuit.

