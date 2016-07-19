The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The second half of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) report into non-transparent practices at US media agencies is out. This section, published by marketing auditors Ebiquity, lays out recommendations as to how marketers should work with media agencies going forward. The ANA also released a master media planning and buying services agreement template contract for marketers to use.

2. Yahoo’s most important business — “mavens” — saw its growth shrink for the first time this quarter. Yahoo’s quarterly earnings also revealed the company wrote down another $482 million from Tumblr, but there was no word on its sale.

3. Ross Levinsohn, the exec who lost the CEO job to Marissa Mayer, slammed the company on Monday with a classic “Rocky” quote. Speaking on CNBC, he said: “I think the prediction is pain,” using the famous Mr. T comment from the movie “Rocky III.”

4. 71-year-old WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell and his wife Cristiana Falcone Sorrell are expecting a baby. The baby, due in November, will be their first child together.

5. The average lifespan of an ad tech company is just six years. That’s according to analysis from OpenX director for corporate strategy Archie Sharma.

6. 21st Century Fox has responded to a report that suggested a decision was made to oust Fox New Channel CEO Roger Ailes. “This matter is not yet resolved and the review is not concluded,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement provided to Business Insider.

7. Ann Coulter would like to chair the Federal Communications Commission under a Donald Trump presidency so she could examine some of the communications contracts held by major news outlets. “I want FCC chairman,” the political commentator told Business Insider last week. “I think some of the media has just gotten very powerful and very unfair.”

8. Another tech CEO is speaking out against Donald Trump — and he took out a full page ad to do it. Hampton Creek CEO Josh Tetrick purchased two full-page ads to run in newspapers in the weekend ahead of the Republican National Convention.

9. YouTube Music has a new ad campaign out, Adweek reports. The ads showcase the video platform’s musical diversity.

10. SEND US YOUR NOMINATIONS. We want to know who the most creative person in advertising is and you have until next week to tell us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.