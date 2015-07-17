The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Thomson Reuters NBA is coming to ABC.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google explained how YouTube is slowly destroying TV. The company said on its Q2 earnings call that YouTube now reaches more people between 18 and 49-years-old in the US than any cable network.

2. Google’s stock jumped yesterday after it reported stellar earnings. EPS and gross revenue beat expectations.

3. The “Apple of China” says the whole “melodrama” about copying Apple is nonsense. Xiaomi’s Hugo Barra doesn’t think the criticism is fair.

4. Twitter’s head of communications is leaving. Gabriel Stricker tweeted the news of his exit on Thursday, but gave few details on where he is off to.

5. Amazon customers were buying stuff at a rate of 398 products per second during its Prime Day sales event. Amazon says it sold 18% more products during this week’s sale than on Black Friday 2014.

6. Diet Coke is redesigning its bottle. Fashion company J.W. Anderson will produce limited edition bottles for the soda brand later this month.

7. Netflix stock hit an all-time high yesterday after the company posted strong earnings. Netflix added 3.3 million subscribers in the second quarter.

8. Here are all the promises Reddit’s founders and new CEO are making. Reddit has assured users it will not generate revenue from pages with NSFW content, and no money will change hands related to its popular AMA “Ask Me Anything” subreddit.

9. McDonald’s franchisees are terrified for the future. A new survey shows franchisees are worried McDonald’s is facing a “crisis situation.”

10. NBA is coming to Saturday nights on ABC, Adweek reports. The eight-game slate will tip off in January.

