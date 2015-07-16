The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google is turning a touching YouTube video about a transgender man into a TV ad. The advert was aired during ESPN’s annual ESPY awards on Wednesday night.

2. YouTube is set to launch a subscription music service in an attempt to cement its dominance in video over Facebook. CEO Susan Wojcicki confirmed the news in an interview at Fortune’s Brainstorm conference.

3. People are making fun of how Amazon Prime Day features deals on random things like Tupperware and krill oil. Amazon’s 20th birthday celebration promised to offer more deals than Black Friday, but customers found a bizarre selection of items on offer.

4. AOL Platform’s CTO on the company’s “bellwether” deals with Verizon and Microsoft: “I wish I’d joined now rather than four and a half years ago!” Seth Demsey thinks “there couldn’t be a more exciting time to be in this business.”

5. More and more people get news on Facebook and Twitter, but the news they want is different. A new Pew Research Center study found that nearly two out of every three users of the social networks get news from them, up from 47% for Facebook users two years ago.

6. The former CEO of Apple just raised a big funding round at a ~$US1 billion valuation for his new company. Zeta Interactive, a big data and analytics company cofounded by John Sculley, has announced a $US125 million investment round.

7. The daughter of the CEO of the biggest mobile ad company on the planet told him she hates seeing ads on her mobile phone. InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari used the anecdote to launch Miip, a new mobile ad product.

8. Why Jeff Bezos was happy when Woody Allen said he “regretted every second” of the Amazon TV deal. Allen was previously extremely negative about the deal, but Bezos says that “as long as he’s pessimistic and anxious, I think we’re in good shape.”

9. Go inside Tumblr, the quirky blogging platform Yahoo bought for $US1.1 billion 2013. Business Insider recently took a trip to the company’s New York headquarters.

10. Jay Z’s music streaming service Tidal has lost yet another high-profile exec. US sales and marketing manager David Solomon has left the company after just 10 months in the role.

