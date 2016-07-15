The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Snapchat Snapchat wants to serve you filters based on the objects in your snaps.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. UK broadcaster Channel 4 has released a stunning ad for the “Paralympics.” The ad is set to a cover of Sammy Davis Jr’s “Yes I Can” and features British Paralympians showcasing their abilities and other disabled people excelling in life.

2. Snapchat is looking at a way to recognise the objects in your snaps and serve you related ads. A patent filing reveals the new ad format.

3. Yahoo’s deal with Mozilla is not as bad as first thought. A report from The New York Times shows the company acquiring Yahoo is only required to pay the difference between the $375 million annual guarantee currently in place and the fee Mozilla’s partner agrees to pay in the future — not $375 million a year until 2019 as previously reported.

4. How Amazon’s competitors reacted to Prime Day. Retailers like Walmart and Nordstrom set out to capture their own piece of the online retail marketplace.

5. Carrier ad blocking company Shine is making a surprising pivot into ad tech. The company is going to offer an ad verification platform.

6. The EU hit Google with a new antitrust charge over its search ads. European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager held a press conference on Thursday in which she announced the new charge, which is being leveled at AdSense for Search.

7. Ads on “premium” websites are more effective than those placed elsewhere on the web, according to research from comScore. The Wall Street Journal reports that the study could justify the higher prices major news organisations charge.

8. Vevo is trying to step outside of YouTube’s shadow with a big overhaul of its iOS app. The reboot includes a more minimalistic look, plus a push towards more independent and original content creation, like TV show-style franchise videos.

9. In an interview published Thursday, Apple SVP Eddy Cue talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Apple’s ambitions in TV. His answers made it clear that Apple thinks about TV very much like a tech company, which isn’t necessarily a good thing.

10. This chart shows how many more hours people spend watching Netflix than Hulu or Amazon. Netflix crushes the competition.

NOW WATCH: This video proves the US Navy and US Marine Corps have the best diving boards and swimming pools



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.