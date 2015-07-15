The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

aerie/Instagram Lingerie brand Aerie abandoned retouching its marketing images last year.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. We spoke to the man who invented Adblock. He told us he wrote the source code back in 2002 as a “procrastination project” from his university work — and he hasn’t made a single dollar from it since.

2. Yahoo is plastering US cities with billboards. The campaign looks like the exact opposite of the company’s previous marketing flop.

3. Satya Nadella says there’s a “fundamental truth” that will save Windows Phone. Microsoft believes Windows 10 on the desktop is going to change the game for Windows Phone.

4. Google’s stock jumped on Tuesday. A report suggested the company has curbed hiring.

5. Streaming now counts for 28% of all TV watching. But it’s still nowhere near to overtaking traditional TV viewing.

6. Airbnb has a new ad campaign that is meant to encourage conversations around “the kindness of man.” But lots of people are finding it creepy.

7. The former CEO of Havas explained to us why he thinks the traditional advertising agency network model could be dead in 10 years. David Jones said legacy businesses are going to have a hard time keeping up with the proliferation of tech, which makes it easier and cheaper to create and distribute content.

8. These photos show why a teen retailer is beating Victoria’s Secret in the lingerie game. American Eagle’s lingerie brand Aerie has captured the hearts of young women by using relatable models.

9. Volkswagen lets you control one of its cars by making silly engine noises with your voice. The automaker has launched a fun digital campaign to promote its Golf R vehicle.

10. J.Crew’s new plan to sell cheaper clothes could drive its business into the ground. One retail expert has described the strategy as a “suicide pill.”

