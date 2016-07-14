The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Deutsche Bank thinks concerns about Snapchat eating Facebook’s lunch are “overblown.” The bank’s analysts say Facebook is on track for another huge quarter.

2. The BBC is planning to target cult British TV obsessives in the US with a video service to rival Netflix. The UK public service broadcaster is pumping single digit millions of pounds into the project.

3. Ads are definitely coming to “Pokémon Go,” the game’s developer has confirmed. Niantic chief executive said “sponsored locations” are coming to the app soon.

4. Apple’s first TV show is based around a cheesy pun. It’s called “Planet of the Apps” and it’s a “Shark Tank”-style reality TV show for developers.

5. Tech investors are increasingly finding ways to block companies from going public. A report from The Information, which reviewed 136 term sheets, found that tech investors are increasingly writing veto rights into their term sheets to make sure a company goes public at a certain price.

6. Hunter Walk writes about what YouTube taught him about Facebook Live and violent footage. He ran YouTube’s product organisation and policy committee from 2007 until 2011.

7. The 25 coolest women in Silicon Valley. From Angela Ahrendts to Sheryl Sandberg.

8. Prime Day was Amazon’s biggest day in the history of the company. Orders shot up by 60%.

9. Pandora’s fortunes could be posed to turn around in a big way. Analysts at Piper Jaffray think it is the perfect time for Pandora to release an on-demand product.

10. The Drum looks at what Prime Minister Theresa May’s new government means for the UK’s advertising sector. Most of the people the trade title interviewed expressed “caution.”

