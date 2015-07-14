The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These former Googlers say they have an antidote to one of the most annoying problems with ad tech. Beeswax — a “bidder as a service” ad tech startup — officially launches today.

2. Facebook is reportedly working on a digital assistant named Moneypenny. It will help users buy products and services.

3. This chart shows why Wall Street is so worried about Google’s business. Google’s paid clicks have experience a sharp deceleration over the past few years.

4. YouTube’s boss has confirmed its music subscription service will relaunch “later this year.” The service will be about “being able to see your favourite artist play a song.”

5. Amazon has written a scathing response to Wal-Mart’s rival sale. The e-commerce company accused Wal-Mart of charging customer higher prices in store than it does online.

6. Instagram now has 14 million users in the UK. The announcement is the first time the Facebook-owned photo sharing app has split out its audience figures by a geographic region.

7. Subway is making a huge mistake that could undermine its business. Its expansion plan is backfiring.

8. Target is cashing in on a demographic most retailers ignore. The store’s plus-size line is returning for another season.

9. Ad tech company Drawbridge has hired a top ad executive from Apple, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. Winston Crawford, the former head of Apple’s mobile ad marketplace, becomes Drawbridge’s first COO.

10. Animal rights group PETA put out a bizarre statement on the unexpected death of Nintendo’s president Satoru Iwata. PETA praised Nintendo for creating “the best animal-friendly video game” in Nintendogs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.