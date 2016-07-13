The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Former Havas CEO David Jones’ new company You & Mr Jones is an early investor in Niantic, the company behind the smash hit game “Pokémon Go.” He has a big vision for where the game is going next and how advertisers can start getting involved.

2. Neil Cavuto, SVP, anchor and managing editor of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network has written for Business Insider about Roger Ailes’ character in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations made against the Fox News CEO. “These accusations that don’t remotely resemble the Roger that I know — that WE know — are just … sick,” Cavuto writes.

3. Theresa May’s rise to Prime Minister has created uncertainty for the UK’s biggest broadcaster. The government is in the process of renewing the public broadcaster’s operating agreement, known as its royal charter, for the next 11 years.

4. Aston Martin’s chief marketer explains how he plans to capture the minds of US consumers, who he admits don’t really understand what defines the British luxury car brand. He is looking at brand ambassadors, US events, and a complete overhaul of Aston Martin’s aftercare program.

5. An FTC investigation found Warner Bros. paid YouTube stars thousands of dollars, but they didn’t disclose the videos were ads. The entertainment company spent “hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars” to get YouTubers including PewDiePie to talk about its “Lord of the Rings” video game.

6. Vine isn’t growing and most of its top executives have recently left, Recode reports. The departures seem to coincide with the appointment of new general manager Hannah Donovan, who started in May, according to Recode.

7. Amazon engineers had one good reason and one geeky reason for choosing the name “Alexa.” It was all to do with a computer on “Star Trek” and trying to find a word that people don’t tend to use in everyday life.

8. Publicis has created a new entity to handle US advertising and in-store marketing for Walmart. It will be led by Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Communications.

9. “Pokémon Go” is driving crazy sales at small local businesses. Here’s how to cash in.

10. Here’s how Prime Day makes you trust Amazon’s competitors less. According to Boomerang Commerce CEO Guru Hariharan, Prime Day is a “big trust driver” for Amazon because it establishes itself as the low price leader while showing off its dynamic pricing technology, something traditional retailers may lack.

