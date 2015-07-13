The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain Taylor Hill is the new face of Victoria’s Secret.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The trailer for next summer’s “Suicide Squad” movie that wowed fans at Comic-Con has leaked online. The movie revolves around a group of DC villains and antiheroes.

2. The trailer for the “Batman v Superman” movie got a standing ovation at Comic-Con. The ad also gives us our first look at the new Wonder Woman.

3. Here’s how Reddit responded to CEO Ellen Pao’s exit. Discussions centered on whether this was the company’s plan, and how responsible users were for her ousting.

4. This 19-year-old model is the new face of Victoria’s Secret. Taylor Hill is already a veteran of the runway.

5. These were the best TV commercials of the last three months. Ace Metrix’s quarterly analysis is out.

6. There’s some serious cost-cutting going on at ESPN. And it should make everyone nervous.

7. Meet the robot personal assistant so realistic that some people have been sending her flowers and chocolates. “Amy Ingram” helps busy executives set up meetings.

8. This unsettling anti-drowning ad challengers you to hold your breath for its duration. The shocking PSA is from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

9. Apple has a strange new ad campaign that declares:”If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.” The new spots mark a change in direction from Apple’s recent storytelling commercials.

10. Today is your last chance to enter a colleague for Business Insider’s “Most Creative People in Advertising 2015” rankings. Entrants can work within any part of the industry — they don’t just have to be creative directors.

