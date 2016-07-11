The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Steve Marcus/Getty Images Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones punches at Daniel Comier during the UFC 182 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. UFC has been bought for $4 billion. The ultimate fighting league has been acquired by a consortium of investors led by talent group WME-IMG.

2. Coca-Cola’s Great Britain marketing director explained its new Coke Zero rebrand. It’s now called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a product that will be rolled out internationally in the coming months.

3. Wall Street has a few big worries about Google’s results this quarter. Google has been spending more money to make money, SunTrust analyst Robert Peck notes.

4. Snapchat has hired three people from a startup that sold for $50 million last year to work on its ads API product. They all came from Los Angeles-based Shift, which was bought by Brand Networks in 2015.

5. ESPN is reportedly about to start selling a streaming package that doesn’t require a cable subscription. The new package is likely to include “niche leagues” and “some types of college sports,” according to The Information.

6. Facebook *is* biasing the news — but not in the way you think. Facebook’s preference for video is biasing the news feed in favour of stories with dramatic video and against those that do not have moving pictures.

7. The largest Starbucks in the world is a window into the future of the brand. The Roastery in Seattle combines coffee production, menu tasting, and beautiful architectural design.

8. The world is going crazy for the new “Pokémon Go” mobile game. Here are all the improvements coming to the smash-hit game that is just a few days old.

9. Wal-Mart is offering free shipping with no minimum spend to counter Amazon’s Prime Day. Amazon’s big sale event starts on July 12.

10. WPP has acquired Belgian creative agency Famous. It will be rebranded as FamousGrey.

