The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Shutterstock JWT has claimed for years that it was the ‘inventor’ of the grilled cheese sandwich — but it’s not true.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook is reportedly in talks to bring music videos to your feed. The social network has held talks with major record labels about getting the licensing rights to incorporate music videos, according to The New York Times’ sources.

2. Starbucks is testing a completely new food strategy. Certain stores are being stocked with local foods.

3. Toys found in McDonald’s Happy Meals appear to be shouting out expletives. Parents have been reporting that the talking Minions toys sound like they’re saying “What the f**k?”

4. Publishers are accusing Facebook of a “land grab” for mobile user data. Publishers have told VentureBeat that new changes that become effective in November put them in an “untenable” position: either they choose to forego Facebook mobile advertising, or they turn over lots of data about the customers installing their apps.

5. Shake Shack’s new chicken sandwich has already sold out. Shake Shack restaurants won’t be getting more chicken in until next week.

6. Here’s an interesting theory on how Facebook could be more valuable than Google in just three years. Former Havas CEO David Jones says Facebook could be the bigger company because its focus is on identity, rather than Google’s core business which is built on “intent signals.”

7. Business Insider UK editor Jim Edwards used the software that people are worrying will destroy the web. And after using Adblock Plus for a week, he’s concerned those people might be right.

8. ViralNova, a BuzzFeed-like media startup has been acquired by digital media company Zealot Networks in a cash and stock deal that could be worth as much as $US100 million. ViralNova is on track to generate $US35 million in revenue this year.

9. Here are the seven iconic Subway ads that made Jared Fogle’s career. He was dropped by Subway earlier this week after the FBI raided his home, allegedly in connection with a child pornography investigation.

10. It appears ad agency JWT may have been telling a little white lie for decades about being the “inventor” of the grilled cheese sandwich. Digiday reports that the term “grilled cheese” appeared in print long before JWT worked on its grilled cheese marketing campaign for Kraft.

