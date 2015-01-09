The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Getty/Justin Sullivan Google’s CEO Larry Page will be disappointed the company’s share of the search market is sliding.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head into your first meeting.

1. We spoke to one of the top executives at Chinese internet giant Tencent about how the company plans to conquer the West. SY Lau discusses partnerships with brands like the BBC and Nike and how Tencent’s business approach is built on the philosophy of Sun Tze, the author of “The Art of War.”

2. London’s real estate agents are attempting to sell luxury properties with ridiculous “American Psycho”-esque ads. The latest ostentatious effort is from Berkeley Group, but the estate agent swiftly removed it from the web Thursday after it began attracting ridicule from social media losers. Fortunately we managed to grab some gifs.

3. Google’s search dominance is being eroded. Thanks to a partnership between Mozilla and Yahoo, Google has seen the largest drop in its share of the search market since 2009

4. Yelp has been cleared of allegations it manipulated its reviews in favour of advertisers. The Federal Trade Commission has closed its year-long investigation into the company.

5. Apple has just raised the price of apps in Europe. Many branded apps are affected.

6. German erotic retailer Jung von Matt/Elbe has managed to fit pretty much every innuendo for sex into a 60-second ad. Adweek has the surprisingly SFW video.

7. Venturebeat claims mobile advertising is a much smaller slice of the pie than most people think. That’s because the majority of the mobile advertising market is being driven by mobile app developers, not brands.

8. AOL Platforms’ Bob Lord has written for AdAge on what CMOs have been talking about at CES. Wearables, the internet of things, TV digitization and data are the four main trends this year, he says.

9. Saatchi & Saatchi has just announced a major worldwide restructure, MediaPost reports. Global CEO Rob senior has done away with the traditional regional operating formula and replaced that with two market clusters — one for established markets like the US, UK, Germany and China; and another for emerging growth markets like Latin America.

10. Under Armour has tied with HTC to take on Nike+, Marketing Week reports. HTC will design a series of products intended to work with Under Armour’s UA Record app.

