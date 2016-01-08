The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

hasan & partners Lemmy stars in a new milk ad.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Wall Street thinks a Yahoo acquisition is inevitable. But nobody can agree on the buyer.

2. Instagram is killing Gap’s business more than ever. Now everybody sees what’s on the runways on social media, fuelling consumers’ obsession with fast fashion.

3. Facebook is overhauling its LiveRail supply-side platform, which works with publishers, The Drum reports. The LiveRail ad server is no longer accepting new customers, with Facebook instead shifting them towards its mobile-focused Facebook Audience Network.

4. Satirical sports and lifestyle blog was acquired at a $10 million to $15 million valuation. Its founders announced the acquisition in a crude video.

5. AOL’s chief marketing officer Allie Kline told us the inspiration for her New Year’s resolution. She noticed in a meeting during the close of Q4 that her peers looked healthier and more fit than she was feeling — so she resolved to carving out some more “me” time.

6. A new Taco Bell menu item will be revealed during the Super Bowl. The fast food chain has bought a 30-second-ad to air during the first quarter of the big game.

7. Here’s how a focus group rated the ads from five Republican presidential candidates. Lee Carter, of the firm Maslansky + Partners, said “the most surprising” of the focus-group reactions was in response to a new Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) spot, in which the hard-line conservative took a much more soft-spoken tone than he is known for.

8. Motorhead frontman Lemmy has returned on screen in a posthumous milk advert. The spot was filmed just a month before his sudden death.

9. The government has proposed a sea change to American diets. The strict limits on the amount of sugar Americans should eat and drink each day pose a serious marketing challenge to the soda industry.

10. The Motorola brand name is being phased out, CNET reports. Parent company Lenovo is labelling the brand’s mobile products “Moto by Lenovo.”

