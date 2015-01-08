The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Wix Wix.com’s Super Bowl campaign will feature ex NFL players, including Terrell Owens.

Good morning. Here’s your daily round-up of the most important advertising news.

1. Here is everything we know about all the Super Bowl ads so far. We’ll be constantly updating this post with all the latest ads, news, and controversies.

2. Super Bowl broadcaster NBC has confirmed that 95% of its ad slots during the big game are sold out. But, last time around, FOX had sold out of Super Bowl space by December.

3. British retailer Marks & Spencer is failing to convince shoppers its clothes aren’t just for grannies. Try as it may to appear fashionable through major ad campaigns, the store has just posted another decline in womenswear sales.

4. Rumours are swirling again that The Church of Scientology is gearing up to buy a big Super Bowl ad. Like previous years, this is probably not true and it is more likely to be buying up cheaper, regional ad slots.

5. Google DoubleClick announced a host of video advertising updates in a blog post. It has brought on a host of partners for its premium video marketplace, it is to introduce viewability reporting for video ads and soon it plans to give marketers a report on the audibility of video ads — whether an ad was actually heard.

6. Cadillac will unveil a fresh brand positioning, new tagline and ad campaign next month, Forbes reports. TV spots are planned during the Oscars on February 22.

7.

The number of M&A transactions in the online ad industry increase 32% last year, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. Data from investment banking services firm Coady Diemar Partners found those transactions represented $US7.5 billion in value, more than triple the $US2.3 billion in deals signed in 2013.

8. Beer brand Newcastle is once again running a Super Bowl spoof campaign. This time around, Newcastle is taking aim at Doritos’ user generated “Crash the Super Bowl” ad competition. AdAge has the details.

9. Yelp has been cleared by American regulators of allegations that it had been manipulating its reviews in favour of advertisers, The Drum reports. The Federal Trade Commission has opted to close its investigation into the business.

10. A UK taxi firm has apologised over an ad after it sparked complaints alleging it was “sexist” and led to a university’s feminist society calling on people to boycott the firm, according to The Telegraph. The ad in question featured a large middle-aged woman and text saying “If I look sexy, book a taxi.”

