The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

TapSense Ads are about to come to the Apple Watch.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head into your first meeting.

1. The Apple Watch is set to get ads. Mobile ad exchange TapSense announced Monday the first ad platform for the Apple Watch, which will include a software development kit to help app developers, marketers, brands and agencies deliver hyperlocal ads and offers.

2. Marissa Mayer finally has a plan for Yahoo to steal mobile ad revenue from Facebook and Google. A report from The Information suggests Yahoo will announce next month it is combining its Flurry mobile app ad network with its in-house mobile ad buying platform Gemini.

3. Dish has just released a package that could signal “the death of TV as we know it.” The satellite company is to sell a package of channels — including ESPN — that are streamed over the internet for $US20 a month.

4. But on the other side of the coin, new research from consulting firm Deloitte suggests the impact of services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant Video on pay-TV has been “greatly exaggerated.” The Drum reports that Deloitte believes such services are instead complimentary to traditional pay TV.

5. McDonald’s has redesigned its take-out bags. The white paper bags with a simple graphic of a hamburger are almost unrecognizable.

6. Lady Gaga has turned her Instagram selfies into ads for Japanese beauty brand Shiseido. But the popstar’s Instagram account makes no mention of her Shiseido affiliation, which could land her in trouble with ad regulators.

7. Verizon might be looking to buy AOL. Verizon is apparently interested in AOL’s programmatic advertising technology, combined with some of its video content.

8. Samsung used its CES keynote to unveil its plan for the future. The Internet of Things will play a huge role.

9. Digiday has taken a look at some of the best brand advertising on Snapchat so far. McDonald’s, Universal, Samsung, Amazon and Macy’s all get a showing.

10. Rob Schwartz has been appointed CEO of TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, the company announced in a press release. Schwartz was previously global creative president for TBWA Worldwide.

