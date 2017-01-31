The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

WPA Pool/Getty Images WPP CEO Martin Sorrell spoke out against the Trump immigration ban.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. WPP CEO Martin Sorrell spoke out against the Trump immigration measures. He said there had been no “immediate impact” on its employees but that he had an “instinctive dislike” to such measures.

2. Procter & Gamble will review all of its agency contracts in 2017. It wants to bring transparency and greater control over its media buying.

3. The Wendy’s Super Bowl ad came from a Twitter fight. Last month it tweeted a photo saying its beef was “way too cool to be frozen.” A follower responded saying he didn’t believe it and now the fast food chain’s Super Bowl ad is all about serving fresh beef.

4. Nike’s CEO condemned the Trump immigration order. He called for the brand’s employees to stand up for the values of diversity that the brand celebrates.

5. Snap will list its shares on the NYSE. The filing for the $20 billion IPO will be made by the end of the week, according to sources.

6. Facebook is announcing its fourth quarter earnings tomorrow. Expect a drop in revenue growth rates as news feed ad spending slows.

7. Havas Creative’s global CEO is stepping down. After 13 years with Havas, Andrew Bennett will be replaced by the chairman and CEO of Havas Group.

8. Amazon is looking at how it can fight the Trump immigration order. CEO Jeff Bezos has reached out to Congress and will also be supporting a Washington state effort to challenge the order in court.

9. Google’s cofounder gave a speech attacking the immigration ban. The speech, in which he says he himself is an immigrant and a refugee, was captured on YouTube.

10. Netflix engineers created a way to control the service using your mind. The project comes out of a Netflix “hack day,” in which employees prototype new projects.

