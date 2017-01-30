The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Pictures Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap which is expected to IPO in March.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of

advertisingtoday.

1. Details on Snap’s IPO are expected this week. The IPO is expected to be $25 billion and is rumoured to be happening in March.

2. Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad is about one of its immigrant cofounders. It tells the story of the brand’s German cofounder’s journey to the United States — but the brand says it is not trying to make any political statement.

3. These are the 30 most creative people in advertising under 30. We reveal the best young creatives of 2017.

4. AppDynamics’ sale to Cisco was a surprise to its own bankers. The startup hired a boutique bank to work on a sale while other banks were working on its IPO.

5. Netflix revealed how it drives subscriber growth. It’s a combination of launching big original programming titles and people becoming more aware and comfortable with internet television.

6. The story of how Rooster Teeth went from YouTube hit to 250-person business. Cofounder Michael Burns says it shouldn’t be about building it around personality because it limits the potential.

7. The Super Bowl takes place this weekend. Catch up on all the latest ads.

8. Silicon Valley companies are financing opposition to Trump’s new immigration policy. Over the weekend, a number of big-name tech companies offered legal aid to affected employees and executives donated to legal efforts supporting immigrants.

9. “90%” of advertisers are viewing their programmatic ad contracts as they seek more transparency. That’s according to a report from the World Federation of Advertisers.

10. Ogilvy & Mather named a new leadership team. The agency wants to return to being a “single-branded, integrated enterprise.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.