The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Good morning. It’s the last working day of the week before the Super Bowl! Catch up on all the latest advertising news.

1. Here’s everything you need to know before we head into the big game. All the ads, teasers and rumours.

2. We spoke to the chief marketing officers of Pepsi and Frito-Lay about why brands can’t just look to the Super Bowl as a one-off. Both brands have been building up to their huge Super Bowl activations since September.

3. Amazon’s stock went wild last night on a big earnings beat. Prime membership grew 53% year on year.

4. Google whiffed on earnings. Ad revenue from its core sites is growing slower than it used to, but it’s still growing, and from a huge base.

5. During Thursday’s earnings call, Google admitted Glass did not perform as well as it expected. It said the team wasn’t able to hit its “hurdles” on the project.

6. Google also spoke on its earnings call about why it isn’t worried about losing Firefox or Safari on search. Reading between the lines, the company said that even if Google loses all its distribution partnerships, users will return to it anyway because it just gives better results.

7. Tencent’s SY Lau has become the first Chinese company executive to be named the Cannes Lions “media person of the year.” Read our interview with him from earlier this month.

8. Yahoo’s UK auditors PwC resigned late last year, according to documents filed with Companies House. PwC did not give a reason why.

9. A photographer has revealed the faces of some of the world’s most famous hand models. One of the models moisturizes her hands about 30 times a day.

10. Gap has eliminated its creative director. It is the latest in a slew of changes in strategy as the apparel retailer attempts to revive sagging sales.

