The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Anheuser-Busch Budweiser is hoping to tug at heartstrings again with one of its three Super Bowl ads this year.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know from the world of advertising today.

1. McDonald’s has appointed British marketer Steve Easterbrook as its new CEO. Here is everything you need to know about him.

2. NBC announced Tuesday it has sold out of all its $US4.5 million Super Bowl ad slots. The broadcaster said it amounted to a “record day” for media.

3. Facebook crushed its Q4 earnings. Revenue was up 49% year over year to $US3.85 billion, and the site now has 1.39 billion monthly active users. Facebook also mentioned it has hit 3 billion video views per day.

4. The Guardian has a fresh new plan to take on MailOnline and The New York Times for global digital readers. It begins with a new global responsive website, which rolled out Wednesday.

5. Meanwhile, The Guardian’s publisher Guardian Media Group announced Wednesday its CEO Andrew Miller will step down in June. The board will be looking at both internal and external candidates for the role.

6. BMW’s brand ambassador for the Super Bowl Katie Couric admitted on TV she actually drives an Audi. But she quickly backtracked by saying her husband has a BMW, but she’s just too scared to drive it, “because it’s so nice.”

7. Budweiser is hoping the cute follow-up to its “Puppy Love” ad will help it win the advertising Super Bowl again this year. The pup and the Clydesdale horses are back.

8. For all the latest Super Bowl news, we’re keeping a rolling update here. Our bumper guide includes ads, teasers and details about when each spot will air.

9. Here’s how Apple’s new retail boss Angela Ahrendts is revamping stores. New ideas include a text message system so customers don’t have to queue as long, and educational workshops.

10. This is Marissa Mayer’s new reality post-Yahoo’s sell-off of Alibaba. This spinoff is going to change everything for Mayer and Yahoo over the next couple years. Advertising will be ever-more important.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.