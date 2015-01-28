The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Snapchat Here’s what Snapchat Discover looks like.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know from the world of advertising this morning.

1. GoDaddy has pulled its Super Bowl ad just hours after it was first unveiled. Animal lovers had complained its commercial, which depicted a cute little Golden Retriever being sold online, could encourage irresponsible or illegal puppy farming.

2. Mercedes-Benz told us it is using its Super Bowl ad to step away from its usual “angular jaw and seriousness.” Its ad this year is a modern, animated take on the classic Aesop’s Fables story “The Hare and the Tortoise.”

3. These are China’s 10 most valuable brands, according to Millward Brown’s annual BrandZ rankings. How many do you recognise?

4. Snapchat launched its long-awaited “Discover” content feature on Tuesday. As Business Insider has previously reported, content providers include Vice, ESPN and The Daily Mail.

5. Digiday reports that publishers will retain 70% of Discover ad revenue for deals they have forged themselves with advertisers. That share will reduce to 50% if Snapchat closes the deal.

6. Two guys from New Jersey claim to have invented the solution to click fraud. Submit Guard claims 99% accuracy and does not require user input to function, so it’s nothing like CAPTCHA.

7. A major modelling agency just signed the largest plus-size model in history. Expect to be seeing lots more of Tess Holliday in ad campaigns this year.

8. Yahoo reported its Q4 earnings on Tuesday. Its core business is flat, but investors cheered its Alibaba spinoff.

9. Apple’s earnings crushed expectations. No mention of iAd on the earnings call, however.

10.

WPP agency Wunderman’s CEO Daniel Morel is stepping down after more than 14 years in the role, Adweek reports. He will be succeeded by WPP Digital CEO Mark Read, who is also retaining his current role but will step down from the WPP board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.