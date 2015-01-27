The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

REUTERS/Darren Staples Hershey’s has just blocked Cadbury chocolate from sale in the US.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising before you head into your first meeting — assuming it wasn’t cancelled by the snow!

1. Kim Kardashian West stars in a tongue-in-cheek Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile. The reality star is rather self-aware in this PSA-style spot.

2. The NFL is running a domestic violence-themed ad during the Super Bowl. The creative is based on a real 911 call.

3. There have been lots of Super Bowl announcements in the past 24 hours. Catch up on everything you need to know about all the Super Bowl XLIX ads here.

4. The Not In Our Town anti-bullying initiative has released a chilling PSA that recreates a real school fight, but with adults as the protagonists. The spot focuses on how people find bullying unacceptable among adults, but overlook childhood bullying.

5. These terrifying photos of the original Michelin Man will haunt your dreams. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Now advertisers can use beacons to make the shoes you were looking at inside a physical store follow you around the internet. It’s thanks to a partnership between Norway-based startup media platform Unacast and Total Communicator Solutions, a company that specialises in location-based marketing.

7. Most young people say they have stopped watching TV. That’s according to new research from Forrester.

Apple’s retail boss, the former Burberry CEO Angela Ahrendts, has big plans for Apple stores in China. In a recent memo to retail workers Ahrendts urged employees to “keep China at the top of your mind,” and Apple is also actively hiring for 15 stores throughout the country.

9. Publicis Groupe has acquired French digital marketing agency Monkees, the holding group announced in a press release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

10. Hershey’s has blocked British-made Cadbury chocolate from entering the US. Fans are furious.

