The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Anti-ad blocking startup Sourcepoint raised $16 million from Spotify’s investors. Sourcepoint’s technology helps publishers get money lost to ad blockers back and now it wants to help the publishing industry get more consumers to pay for content.

2. Facebook is testing a feature similar to Snapchat Stories. The test is beginning only in Ireland with plans to bring it to more countries in the coming months.

3. Cadbury is the newest sponsor of the Premier League. But the announcement of the three-year partnership sparked anger from anti-obesity campaigners.

4. Ads are being tested in Facebook Messenger. The social network has begun testing targeted ads in the Messenger app in Thailand and Australia.

5. Google released its annual “bad ads” report. The search giant blocked 1.7 billion ads last year.

6. Facebook is giving publishers more control over the “Trending” section. It wants to make the section more reliable, after coming under fire last year for suppressing right-leaning publishers.

7. B2B startup Button raised $20 million. It wants to bring its deep-linking service to Asia and Europe.

8. A former Yahoo president is launching an app for superfans. The app, called Raftr, launches on Wednesday and wants to fit in between a fan forum and a Twitter hashtag.

9. Discovery UK is threatening to take its channels off Sky. Discovery says Sky is not paying a “fair price” for its channels, while Sky says Discovery wants to charge too much.

10. ESPN is slowing down its push into eSports. The “Heroes of the Dorm” tournament, of which the past two years were broadcast on ESPN2, will now be shown exclusively on Facebook.

