The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Ad agencies are paying secret settlements to their clients to avoid showing them all their contracts The settlements, which have ranged from the single digit millions up to a value of more than $10 million, are being paid by US agencies to avoid being fully audited by their clients.

2. Premium publishers made only $7.7 million on average from distributed content in the first half of 2016. A report by the publishing trade body DCN surveyed 19 of its members — including The New York Times, Bloomberg, and the Financial Times — and found that publishing on social platforms only made up an average of 14% of their revenue.

3. Time Inc’s Viant acquired ad tech startup Adelphic. The publisher is looking to create a self service advertising platform.

4. Adform is cutting 8% of its global workforce. The cuts will take place in 15 markets around the world and the company will centralize more of its activity in Lithuania.

5. These are the trends that are shaking up the TV industry. Executives from the industry finished up the Television Critics Association press tour — and these are the themes that emerged.

6. The Yahoo hack only had a small impact on traffic. It’s good news for investors waiting on Verizon to complete its $4.8 billion acquisition of the company.

7. Cisco acquired the app analytics company AppDynamics for $3.7 billion. AppDynamics was set to be the first big tech IPO of 2017.

8. Mark Zuckerberg says he’s not running for president. The Facebook CEO told BuzzFeed News he’s focused on Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

9. Apple Siri is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Alexa in a big way. The latest version of WatchOS allows third party Apple Watch apps to use Siri.

10. Snapchat is offering to bill brands the same way as TV. The media app is taking on TV by letting brands pay for ad campaigns using Nielsen’s digital ratings, AdAge reports.

