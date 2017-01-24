The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Yahoo delayed the closing of its acquisition by Verizon.

1. The Dallas Cowboys are looking at making a move into eSports. The NFL’s most valuable team tapped marketing services agency Epsilon to help the team determine whether to move into the competitive gaming space.

2. Snapchat is cracking down on misleading and racy content. The change of tone should help Snap Inc. with potential investors as it prepares for its IPO.

3. ITV, Mediaset, and Ascential are prime targets for European media M&A in 2017. According to a note from Goldman Sachs, M&A will be center stage among media and advertising companies this year.

4. Yahoo has delayed the closing of its acquisition by Verizon. The company is grappling with questions that came to light after security breaches were revealed.

5. Media and technology are areas ripe for opportunity, according to a star banker. LionTree’s Aryeh Bourkoff said political shifts could make the market more uncertain but big media and tech companies need to adapt to younger audiences and changing consumer preferences.

6. Sprint bought a 33% stake in Tidal. The streaming music service will provide Sprint retail customers with access to exclusive content not available to other Tidal subscribers.

7. There’s speculation that Apple is building a TV. The iPhone manufacturer could partner with its supplier Foxconn to build a new factory in the US that would also produce large flat-panel screens.

8. Pokemon Go has launched in South Korea. The game had to work around its reliance on Google Maps which is limited by the government.

9. An opponent of “open internet” laws was named head of the FCC. The appointment of Ajit Pai aligns with signs that Trump’s FCC would roll back policies including the 2015 Open Internet Order, which set today’s net neutrality rules.

10. The creator of Grand Theft Auto started several new video game companies. The man who was at the helm of production for the popular video game series left Rockstar Games and registered a number of software and hardware gaming companies.

