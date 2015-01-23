The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Facebook VP of advertising David Fischer has hinted it may be calling time on the Facebook Exchange.

1. There’s been lots of furor over The Sun apparently dropping, then reinstating, topless models on Page 3 this week. So we asked Sun readers whether they wanted the 44-year tradition to stay in the paper.

2. Rihanna has won a legal battle over Topshop. The dispute was over the retailer selling a tank top with an image of Rihanna’s face, without asking the popstar’s permission.

3. Businessweek has used an image of an 80-year-old shirtless man on its front cover to demonstrate how much Abercrombie & Fitch has aged. The cover story chronicles the brand’s decline.

4. BuzzFeed has created its first TV ad. It stars cats, of course.

5. Tumblr has launched a new advertising initiative. It’s called Creatrs and sees Tumblr’s biggest users creating content for brands.

6. Rumours have been circling Davos that WPP is about to acquire GumGum. The company specialises in “in-image advertising.”

7. Wal-Mart-owned supermarket Asda is launching its own private ad exchange. The UK grocer wants to compete with big web publishers like The Guardian and The Telegraph.

8. Twitter’s shares rose 3.8% yesterday on unsubstantiated speculation it was the subject of an acquisition bid from Google, Bloomberg reports. Robert Peck, an analyst with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, told CNBC Thursday that the acquisition theory was “difficult but not impossible.”

Facebook has hinted that the Facebook Exchange (FBX) might be shuttered, Digiday reports. David Fischer, Facebook’s vice president of advertising, told Adexchanger’s Industry Preview conference that FBX will not be a focus for the company going forward.

ComScore is offering a new metric for ad sellers and buyers to judge the quality of the ad space they are trading, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. The measurement company says its “Trust Profiles” will enable ad buyers to judge which sites have the most bot traffic.

