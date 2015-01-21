The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube/dovemenandcareus Dove Men+Care has revealed its Super Bowl XLIX ad.

1. Facebook’s mobile ad revenue will utterly dwarf its desktop revenue. New data from eMarketer estimates Facebook’s mobile ad revenue will make up 75% of the total in 2016.

2. Tech website The Verge is paying just $US700 to air a Super Bowl ad. It will air in just one small region with a population of 30,000 people.

3. Alibaba and Tencent both spent more than $US8 billion last year competing to be China’s one-stop shop. The Chinese internet giants have been backing strikingly similar ventures as they look to win the digital loyalty of one-tenth of the world’s population.

4. Tag Heuer’s has called the Apple Watch a “fantastic product.” This is a complete reversal from September when Jean-Claude Biver heavily criticised the Apple Watch, claiming it “has no sex appeal.”

5. YouTube is hosting its own Super Bowl halftime show, featuring a bunch of YouTube stars. The show will stream on YouTube’s Super Bowl AdBlitz channel.

6. JCPenney is bringing back its catalogue for the first time in five years. The company hopes the book will drive online sales.

7. Nobody is using Google+. New data shows just 9% of Google+’s 2.2 billion users actively post public content.

8. Social trends adtech startup Taykey has raised a $US15 million funding round. That brings the company’s total funding to date up to $US32 million, and Taykey plans to use the investment to launch a broader marketing platform based on trends data.

9. Dove Men+Care has released its Super Bowl ad early. But as Adweek points out, it’s just a slightly re-worked version of last year’s Father’s Day commercial.

10. Snapchat’s revenue chief Mike Randall has left the company, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. His resignation comes just as the app steps up its commercial efforts.

