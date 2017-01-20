The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

SuccessStories.com Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat which will begin ad targeting like Facebook.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat’s ad targeting is starting to look more like Facebook’s. Thanks to a partnership with Oracle Data Cloud, the company will be able to target people with ads based on what they purchase in the real world.

2. Uber will pay the FTC $20 million to settle claims that it exaggerated drivers’ pay. The FTC said that Uber’s online ads inflated drivers’ earnings to attract more new drivers to the platform.

3. Japan’s biggest ad agency has replaced the CEO who resigned following an employee’s “death from overwork.” Toshihiro Yamamoto is currently a senior vice president at the company where he has been since 1981. He will take over the leadership role from Tadashi Ishii on January 23.

4. Maurice Lévy just gave a big hint about who his successor at Publicis will be. In an interview given to Bloomberg he said that he would prefer someone from inside of the ad agency — and he hinted that his successor will be male.

5. Dentsu Aegis is merging mobile agency Fetch with digital specialist Steak. The merger becomes official this month after they won a pitch together in November for the Daily Telegraph.

6. Snap fired back at ex-employee who alleged it inflated its numbers pre-IPO. The fired employee is alleging he was hired so Snap could get confidential information from his former employer Facebook and that he was fired after raising concerns about the company’s growth metrics.

8. WWE’s marketing and revenue boss says its content output has doubled in the last five years, all thanks to digital. Michelle Wilson said that the different digital platforms like Facebook Live and Snapchat have forced WWE to adopt a different strategy for each platform.

9. Mark Zuckerberg has fired back at “misleading” articles about his $100 million Hawaiian estate. The Facebook owner says he filed lawsuits against Hawaiian residents as a way to find out who the owners, often descendants of the original owners with 1-4% ownership, of the land are.

10. Google’s VR platform doesn’t seem to be generating much interest. The company cut the price of its Daydream headset from $79 to $49 only two months after its launch.

