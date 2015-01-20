The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Kevin Mazur/Getty An errant Facebook post from KFC may have just cost Taylor Swift a spot in the Triple J Hottest 100.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Twitter has acquired India-based mobile marketing startup ZipDial for an estimated $US30 million to $US40 million. The deal will bolster Twitter’s efforts to grow users and revenue in emerging markets, but ZipDial’s insights on how to turn the simplest elements of mobile into strong commercial media platforms should also hope strengthen its entire advertising offer.

2. Apple has stopped developers in Crimea from creating apps for the App Store. It follows new US sanctions.

3. Facebook says it adds more than $US200 billion to the global economy. Facebook is trying to dispel a myth that technology creates jobs in the tech sector but destroys jobs everywhere else, citing retailers’ sales being directly attributed to the social network and the millions of dollars raised for the ALS Foundation as a result of “Ice Bucket Challenge” videos being shared on the site.

4. Omnicom has added Facebook Atlas tags to ads served via Google AdSense, Digiday reports. The agency holding company has begun adding Atlas tracking pixels to measure ads served by DoubleClick, Google’s ad serving competitor, to compare each product’s results against one another

5. A KFC Facebook post using a #Tay4Hottest100 hashtag has got Taylor Swift’s songs disqualified from radio station Triple J’s Hottest 100 contest, Mumbrella reports. The radio station’s competition rules state that it reserves the right to remove artists from the list who have benefited from competitions or commercial campaigns that incentives fans to vote for them.

6.Facebook is planning a voice-to-text function for its Messenger Application, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. The company’s vice president of messaging products David Marcus also hinted that there may be some advertising opportunities such as sponsored content within Facebook’s messaging products.

7.Procter & Gamble has a new North America media chief, AdAge reports. Kristen Decker has been promoted to oversee P&G’s estimated $US3 billion media outlay.

8.Adidas has launched a global football campaign that aims to douse the flames on the “haters” that have criticised the brand and its ambassadors, The Drum reports. The “#ThereWillBeHaters campaign stars Luis Suarez, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Karim Benzema.

9.AOL is planning a major re-organisation that will result in layoffs and site closures, TechCrunch reports. Sources say the restructure is aimed at simplifying the com pay around adtech and its stronger content and video operations.

10. Google is planning to prohibit data-management platforms (DMPs) from operating on the Google Display Network, according to Digiday. At the end of March Google will only allow DMPs to place tracking pixels on the ad network that also own the demand-side platform (DSP) carrying out the transaction, Digiday’s sources suggest.

