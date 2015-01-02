The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Ethan Miller/Getty Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer is looking to buy a cable TV channel, according to sources.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today, before you set off for the weekend.

1. These are the 30 most creative people in advertising under 30. These people will likely be the next advertising leaders.

2. Yahoo is looking to buy a cable TV channel. Scripps Networks or CNN are the channels Marissa Mayer is considering acquiring, sources told Business Insider.

Gurbaksh “G” Chahal, the founder of RadiumOne, wants to buy his company back. He helped build the digital advertising platform into a few-hundred-million-dollar business before being ousted by his board in April over domestic abuse allegations.



4. The Federal Trade Commission has finalised charges against Snapchat for not protecting user data, The Next Web reports. The FTC found that Snapchat had deceived users about the “disappearing” nature of messages and the amount of data it held on them. As a result, Snapchat will be monitored by an “independent privacy professional” for the next 20 years.

5. Meanwhile, Snapchat has raised a $US486 million funding round. The funding brings the total raised by Snapchat to date to more than $US649 million.

6. Digiday has taken a look back at the five lessons learned about building a new media company this year. From the growing trend of “explainer” sites to the difficulty in getting consumers to pay for content online.

7. The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today has taken a look back at which advertising stock came out on top this year. Interpublic was a star performer.

8. Media and marketing merger and acquisition deals and dollar volume rose 33% and 43% respectively in the fourth quarter of 2014, MediaPost reports. New York-based media and marketing investment banker Petsky Prunier says fourth-quarter media and marketing deals numbered 736, up from 553 a year ago. Deal dollar volume totaled $US26.5 billion versus $US19.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2013.

9. AdExchanger has looked back at the year in programmatic direct. EMarketer predicts automated direct deals will grow from $US800 million this year to more than $US8 billion in 2017, which would make programmatic direct 42% of the programmatic market.

10. Marketing Magazine columnist Helen Edwards has spelled out the 2015 “detox plan” marketers need to follow. Workshops and branded films are among the toxins to give up.

