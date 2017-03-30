The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. GroupM is partnering with video analytics firm OpenSlate to help clients buy brand safe ads on YouTube. The partnership gives WPP’s media-buying agency access to reports for where ads actually ran when they paid extra for Google’s Preferred service.

2. Paris banned “sexist and discriminatory” outdoor ads. The French capital awarded its outdoor advertising contract to JCDecaux.

3. Buzzfeed and Snap will work with NBC to provide ad packages around the Olympics. The broadcaster will work with Buzzfeed to create content for Snapchat’s Discover section and ad sales packages that include Snap ad inventory, according to Variety.

4. Carl’s Jr. is leaving its racy ads behind. The company will focus on food, not girls.

5. HTC will be able to tell brands when someone has looked at an ad in virtual reality. The company is making use of eye-tracking technology to allow developers to monetise their content.

6. NBC is predicting ad sales for the 2018 Winter Olympics will surpass those from 2014. The broadcaster’s sales for the Pyeongchang Olympics, which NBC will air nationwide in primetime, are on track to exceed those from the Sochi Olympics, AdAge reported.

7. Accenture Interactive and Fjord are moving into Karmarama’s London offices. The three companies will be separated in the same building so that they can maintain their individual creative cultures, according to The Drum.

8. Ad network The Deck is shutting down, TechCrunch reports. The network powered many independent blogs including Daring Fireball, Kottke, and Waxy, as reported by TechCrunch.

9. Pinterest will power visual search in the new Samsung Galaxy S8. The feature, which allows people to take photos and find similar items on Pinterest, is an attempt to take ad dollars away from Google, according to Ad Age.

10. AB Inbev wants to be 100% renewable by 2025. The world’s biggest brewer wants to use renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint, Campaign reported.

