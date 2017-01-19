The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube Moneysupermarket.com had the UK’s most complained about ad in 2016.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Fox rejected a construction company’s Super Bowl ad because it was too political. The ad, which likely cost the company $15 million, showed a “wall” blocking people in the US from looking for work.

2. Rubicon Project is shutting down the division associated with its $122 million Chango acquisition. It is closing its “intent marketing” business and migrating customers to rival firm IgnitionOne. Rubicon Project’s Toronto office is also being closed.

3. Consulting firms, cloud companies, and publishers bought more marketing startups in 2016 than the major ad agencies. A ranking from global consulting firm R3 showed that the big six advertising agencies only made 22% of marketing acquisitions in 2016.

4. These were the most complained about UK ads of 2016. Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com had three of the top five most complained about ads.

5. Snapchat hired a high-level State Department official to lead its global public policy. The hiring of the former chief of staff to the Secretary of State comes as Snap Inc. looks to deepen ties to Washington as it prepares for its upcoming IPO.

6. Mark Zuckerberg explains Facebook’s secrets for acquiring companies. The secrets to Facebook’s acquisition strategy came out of testimony Zuckerberg gave in a lawsuit brought against Oculus, the virtual reality company Facebook acquired in 2014, by video game publisher Zenimax.

7. Japan’s most powerful ad agency admitted it carried out almost 1,000 improper transactions between 2012 and 2014 — including over-billing its clients. Dentsu’s investigation into its Japanese digital advertising unit found the total transactions concerned amounted to ¥114.82 million ($1.01 million).

8. Unilever has called on leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos to drive the fight against gender stereotyping. The CPG company conducted a study into gender stereotypes seven months after it launched #Unstereotype, its ambition to get rid of gender stereotypes in ads.

9. WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell spoke to Business Insider about Snapchat becoming the “third force” to Google and Facebook. The British ad group spent $90 million on Snapchat in 2016, far more than it had expected at the start of the year.

10. Bleacher Report’s cofounder talked about why the men’s media category is broken, and the “forgotten art” of getting search traffic. Dave Nemetz’s new site Inverse is using Google as a core part of its traffic acquisition strategy as well as returning the focus to its own platform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.