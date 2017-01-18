The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Here’s everything we know about the Super Bowl ads so far. Unlike last year, many brands are keeping unusually quiet so far about their big game activity.

2. Trump Tower is killing Tiffany & Co.’s business. The heavy security around Trump Tower in New York to protect the President-elect is crushing its neighbours.

3. The CEO of ad tech firm TubeMogul Brett Wilson explains why he sold his company to Adobe for $540 million and what happens now. Wilson now leads Adobe’s advertising group.

4. This is how Apple is taking a page out of the Netflix playbook with its Apple Music strategy. The company doesn’t want people to think of Apple Music as a utility.

5. An internal investigation at Dentsu, Japan’s most powerful advertising company, has uncovered 40 cases of overcharging, Campaign reports. The amount uncovered totals ¥114.8 million yen ($1 million).

6. JCPenney is opening Nike-brand shops inside 600 of its stores, Digiday reports. The brand has a similar partnership with Sephora.

7. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson says he won’t need to spin off CNN for the $85 billion Time Warner merger to go through. In an interview with CNBC, Stephenson said spinning off CNN “doesn’t seem relevant to approving a deal like this.”

8. In 2016, Netflix overtook DVD disc sales for the first time, at $6.2 billion to $5.4 billion. A new academic study suggests that having a movie on Netflix can depress DVD sales in a major way.

9. Bill O’Reilly will conduct the traditional Super Bowl pregame interview with the President next month. It will be O’Reilly’s first with Trump since the 2016 campaign.

10. Google’s Americas president Margo Georgiadis has left the company for the second time, Recode reported. Georgiadis, one of Google’s top advertising executives, has moved to become CEO of the toy company Mattel.

