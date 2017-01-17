The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The world-famous London Piccadilly lights are being switched off for nine months. The current screens are being replaced with a single screen, with six advertisers sharing the space.

2. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s next job should be a tech investor — her track record proves it. According to Pitchbook data, Mayer has been a prolific investor since 2009, making over 20 early bets on startups that became big hits.

3. Two former ad agency employees are travelling Asia using only Instagram to guide them, The Drum reports. The couple are using Instagram to plan, organise, and draw inspiration for their trip.

4. Analysts worry that Apple’s rumoured push into movies is totally incompatible with its culture. The company’s reported push into original video content is “not compatible with its business model or culture,” Apple analyst Horace Dediu told Business Insider.

5. Pirate copies of this year’s big Hollywood movies are leaking online ahead of awards season. Screeners of critically acclaimed movies like “Arrival” and “La La Land” have appeared on piracy websites in the last few days.

6. British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, Reuters reports. The deal will create the world’s biggest listed tobacco company.

7. American Apparel has started to lay off staff, Reuters reports. Employees at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles and at the nearby South Gate manufacturing facility now stand to lose their jobs, sources said.

8. Introducing protectionist trade measures, the one thing Trump thinks will rescue US jobs, is actually the biggest economic risk in 2017. That’s according to the chief global economist at IHS Markit.

9. The world’s CEOs are more worried about the burgeoning workers’ skills gap than Brexit or populism. Concerns over the employment market dominate the accounting firm PwC’s annual survey of CEOs.

10. President-elect Donald Trump has spoken about how he uses Twitter. He said that he doesn’t type all of his own tweets, and he will continue to use his existing @realdonaldtrump account after he officially becomes president.

