The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

David McNew/Getty Sony Entertainment’s CEO Michael Lynton is stepping down to become Snapchat parent company Snap Inc.’s chairman ahead of IPO.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Sony Entertainment’s CEO Michael Lynton is stepping down to go all in as Snap’s chairman ahead of its IPO. Lynton has been a trusted adviser to Snap’s Evan Spiegel and on the board of Snapchat’s parent company since 2013.

2. Ad tech firm Rubicon Project’s stock soared on Friday after a report claimed it is exploring a sale. The Wall Street Journal report claimed the company is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley to explore its strategic options.

3. Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel is selling his vision to investors ahead of the company’s huge IPO. Spiegel met with potential investors in New York City last week as the company starts to mobilize backers for its highly anticipated initial public offering

4. People are comparing Apple’s first AirPods ad to the original iPod ads. The ad, which first aired this weekend, shows a gravity-defying dancer wildly gyrating thanks to his new wireless earbuds — you can watch it here.

5. Amazon is getting one step closer to dominating department stores. Prior to news of its new athleisure brand, Amazon was already expected to surpass Macy’s to become the biggest apparel seller in the US this year.

6. Snap Inc. is being sued over its Spectacles eyeball logo featured on Spectacles vending machines. Glasses brand Eyebobs is claiming trademark infringement in a lawsuit claiming that it registered an eyeball logo in the US in 2008.

7. Business Insider interviewed Arianna Huffington about her wellness startup Thrive Global. The company doubled its revenue targets for 2017 only six weeks after it launched.

8. Here are the groups of people in the US who don’t have Netflix yet — and how the company could snag them. Netflix is continuing to make big gains in international markets, but there’s evidence that it might have hit a ceiling in the US, according to analysts at UBS.

9. Facebook will start testing fake news filtering tools in Germany. Users will soon be able to flag news stories as fake and the social network may subsequently label the stories as “disputed.”

10. Netflix stock climbed to an all-time high on Friday ahead of its earnings this week. Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Kraft upped Netflix from “Sell” to “Hold” in a note distributed on Thursday.

NOW WATCH: An exercise scientist reveals exactly how long you need to work out to get in great shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.