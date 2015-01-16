The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Good morning. Catch up on the latest advertising news before you head off into the weekend.

1. Here is the real reason Tesco dropped ad agency Wieden + Kennedy for BBH. Relationships mean everything in this game.

2. A Super Bowl advertiser tells us why the big game is worth every penny of the $US4.5 million asking price. We spoke to Wix CMO Omer Shai about why the website building platform is advertising during Super Bowl XLIX.

3. BMW is returning to the Super Bowl after a four-year hiatus. The automaker is planning to promote its i3 electric vehicle.

4. Adidas is going on a massive US spending spree. It plans to sponsor up to 500 NFL and MLB players.

5. Target is abandoning its $US4.4 billion expansion into Canada after less than two years. Here are five reasons why its Canadian business failed.

6. Google is suspending sales of Google Glass. Former Nest CEO and Apple product creator Tony Fadell has been placed in charge of the Glass team to see if the product can be reborn in a new format.

7. Alibaba is planning a big move to win US business. The e-commerce giant is promoting its payments system Alipay to help American retailers sell to China’s vast and growing middle class.

8. The UK’s Labour Party is pledging to introduce a 9pm watershed for junk food TV advertising if it is elected to Government this May. Marketing Week has taken a look at what this could mean for advertisers in the region.

9. Time Inc. has set its long-promised video portal live. It’s called Daily Cut — The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today has more details.

10. Ad agency KBS (Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners) has appointed Guy Hayward as global CEO, the company announced in a press release. He joins from BETC Worldwide, where he was global development director.

