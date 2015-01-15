The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in an extravagant ad for James Packer’s Manila casino.

2. Snapchat wants brands to spend $US750,000 on its disappearing ads. That’s more than a 30-second spot on “American Idol” or an ad during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

3. The first Super Bowl ad has been revealed. It’s from Lexus.

4. Showing ads on the Apple Watch would be “absurd,” says one iOS developer. “Why would you want your new, expensive, potentially category-defining device be perceived as a cheap screen to display attention-grabbing ads?” said our source.

5. Leonard DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese have reportedly been paid millions to star in an extravagant casino ad. The extravagant, movie trailer-esque, $US70 million spot is for one of Australian billionaire James Packer’s casinos.

6. Facebook is crushing it on mobile. Statistics from an RBC analyst show how the site is growing mobile users, who are spending more time on the platform, which equals lots more mobile ad revenue.

7. Microsoft has finally abandoned its Google-bashing “Scroogled” ad campaign. The Scroogled.com website now redirects to a much softer WhyMicrosoft.com page.

8. MySpace still reaches a massive 50 million visitors each month, according to comScore. The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today says the site performs particularly well on a Thursday, as users hunt old photos for the popular #ThrowBackThursday meme.

9. TV networks continued to struggled to grow ad revenue in the fourth quarter, according to data from MoffettNathanson Research. MediaPost reports that collectively the four major TV networks witnessed a 1.5% drop in ad revenue, with Fox taking the biggest hit.

10. Emirates airlines is in talks with WPP about its global creative account, Campaign reports. Sources said that chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell has been taking part in the discussions. The account is currently held by Nomads.

