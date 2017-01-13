The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Twitter’s VP of client solutions explained to Business Insider what he is saying to clients right now. The general narrative around Twitter at the moment spins a yarn of a company in crisis, but JP Maheu explained how the team is resetting perceptions amongst advertisers.

2. Snapchat is making its app less confusing as it prepares to IPO. On Thursday, Snapchat took the first step to making its app easier to use and more accessible to the general public.

3. WhatsApp’s upcoming “enterprise” platform for businesses is already hidden in the app. Multiple references to “enterprise” message templates have been uncovered in WhatsApp’s code.

4. Apple is preparing for a major push into original video content, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The move could set it on a collision course with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

5. British tabloid The Sun set aside almost $10 million for advertising rebates last year. UK media companies have only recently begun publicly disclosing that they pay rebates due to new accounting rules that came into effect last year

6. After announcing that it’s laying off 7% of its workforce, Pandora’s stock was spiking on Thursday. The internet radio pioneer said it expects to exceed previously announced Q4 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges, given strong advertising performance.

7. Short-form video views on Facebook have cut in half according to publishers, Digiday reports. “It’s questionable whether that’s saturation, algorithm changes or changes in content,” said The Telegraph’s head of social, James Carson.

8. FX Networks President John Landgraf says he worries about what Silicon Valley will do to TV. Landgraf addressed Apple’s announcement that it will be producing original television shows during the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday.

9. Google has introduced a new version of its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), Media Post reports. The new format will take up to 45% fewer bytes than the standard AMP page to support slower network connections.

10. Goldman Sachs says millennials didn’t inherit a spending habit companies have capitalised on for years. Millennials are focusing on value over convenience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.