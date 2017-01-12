The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Instagram is pushing ads into its Snapchat-like Stories feature. The company is testing full-screen video ads within Stories with around 30 global advertisers, including Airbnb, Nike, Netflix, and ASOS.

2. Facebook is working on a way to read brain waves that could let you send your thoughts to people. A secretive new research division that Facebook created last year is developing “brain-computer interface” technology.

3. Saatchi & Saatchi’s global chief executive Robert Senior has stepped down, Campaign reports. He will be replaced by Magnus Djaba, chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi Fallon.

4. This chart from UBS shows how more and more commercials are being jammed into NFL games. It now runs 70 commercials per game.

5. Snapchat has hired senior state department official Rick Stengel to deepen its ties with Washington. Stengel previously served as secretary of state for public diplomacy in the Obama administration, where he led the country’s public diplomacy outreach.

6. Facebook wants to work more closely with journalists. On Wednesday, the company announced The Facebook Journalism Project, a group of initiatives designed to make sure “that a healthy news ecosystem and journalism can thrive.”

7. Snapchat is adding a feature which allows users to view an ad landing page without leaving the Snapchat app, Digiday reports. It could lead to greater conversion.

8. Omnicom has sent around an internal note to staff, critiquing the GroupM’s mPlatform launch, The Wall Street Journal reports. “It is noteworthy that the (GroupM) reorganization comes several months after losing ( Volkswagen) and AT&T — two large, long-standing accounts — to the data driven approach of Omnicom,” the note said.

9. Silicon Valley investor and Donald Trump transition team member Peter Thiel says Apple is past its peak. Thiel said: “We know what a smartphone looks like and does. It’s not the fault of Tim Cook, but it’s not an area where there will be any more innovation.”

10. Twitter is shutting down its Dashboard business product. The business management suite only launched six months ago.

