The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising Today

YouTube/Adidas Originals Rita Ora is one of the stars in the new Adidas Originals commercial.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head into your first meeting of the week.

1. Team Bieber says Justin Bieber is just as buff and well-endowed as he looks in the new Calvin Klein ads. A pop music website had obtained an alleged pre-Photoshop photo of the shoot, but has since apologised, removed the image and published a retraction.

2. McDonald’s released a new brand commercial over the weekend. Not everyone is “Lovin’ It.”

3. We’ve taken a look back at 28 times brands and celebrities completely failed on Twitter. McDonald’s, Marc Jacobs, and Kenneth Cole are all in there.

4. News Corp’s Sunday Style Magazine has been getting slammed over a “sexist” woman-on-all-fours intern ad. The weekly Australian glossy has apologised for its “error in judgment.”

5. Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s next smartphone launch. The company will release two variations of its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S6, at Mobile World Congress in March.

6. There’s a new Tiffany’s ad that features a same-sex couple, MailOnline reports. It’s a first for the 178-year-old jeweler.

7. Digiday has taken a look at what native video might mean for Twitter. The social network plans to unveil its native video product in the coming weeks, which will include ads, according to reports.

8. Another new Twitter ad product on the way will allow marketers to buy ads within streams of tweets on other publishers’ apps and websites, according to The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today. Twitter reportedly laid out its plans to monetise its logged-out audience to media buyers during a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

9. Marsh Supermarkets plans to run beacon ads to target Apple Watch owners as soon as the product launches, Adweek reports. Marsh Supermarkets has installed beacons in all of its locations so it can ping customers that have the brand’s app installed with offers or recipe suggestions when they head inside a store.

10. Adidas has launched a star-studded ad campaign to promote its Originals range, The Drum reports. David Beckham, Pharrell Williams, and Rita Ora all feature in the #OriginalSuperstar ad.

