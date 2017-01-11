The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have poached former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe to be their philanthropic organisation’s president of policy and advocacy. Plouffe’s hiring is intended to help deepen ties between Washington D.C. and The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

2. Hillary Clinton reportedly considered Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg for two cabinet positions. They were treasury secretary and commerce secretary.

3. Rocket Fuel’s CEO talks about the company’s future as it lays off 11% of staff. It’s trying to shift from being an ad network toward becoming a “leading SaaS [software as a service]-based platform solutions company.”

4. Salesforce will likely end its $5 billion buying spree this year, but its rivals won’t. UBS analyst Brent Thill wrote about Salesforce’s thinking after meeting with the company’s leadership team.

5. The “$486 million” anti-ad fraud firm Telemetry has shut down, The Drum reports. The development took place in the immediate aftermath of the recent Methbot revelations.

6. Former Saatchi & Saatchi exec Kevin Roberts, who resigned after making controversial comments about gender, is now the chairman of PR agency Beattie. Beattie, which is headquartered in London, claims to be the biggest B2B PR agency and marketing consultancy in the UK.

7. Donald Trump’s pick for labour secretary runs a fast-food chain where two in three women report being sexually harassed on the job. The statistic is from a new report that has been released following Trump’s nomination of the chains’ CEO Andy Puzder to Secretary of Labour.

8. This Mexican chain doesn’t want to be the “sexy” new Chipotle — and that’s why it’s winning. Del Taco is thriving, but it isn’t trendy or cutting-edge, and it doesn’t have a quirky story.

9. Apple is starting the new year with a press release touting how well its popular App Store is doing, The Motley Fool reports. New Year’s Day was the “busiest single day ever,” according to Apple, generating $240 million in sales.

10. We mapped out the best business advice from 14 successful CEOs and entrepreneurs. Their advice is as appropriate for someone just starting out as for an industry veteran.

