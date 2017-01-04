The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Video screengrab/AllThingsD Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is making a big push on measurement in Europe. Advertisers in the UK and France can now use third-party measurement firm Moat to analyse the effectiveness of their video campaigns on the app.

2. These tech startups are IPO candidates to watch in 2017. From Snap Inc. to Spotify — here’s your list.

3. Twitter’s metrics error further hurts its reputation with ad buyers, Digiday reports. Twitter has struggled with advertisers, so its metrics error may have greater potential to affect ad spend compared to Facebook.

4. Airbnb is hiring for a new CMO to help it transition to a full-service travel brand, The Drum reports. The role’s importance was debated last year after a number of scandals revealed how little many marketers understood about media.

5. Here’s what to expect from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, according to Digiday. The show is particularly valuable for spurring new ideas, according to Jeff Malmad, Mindshare North America’s head of mobile and Life+, Mindshare’s Internet-of-Things (IoT) practice.

6. This is what media companies and marketers really do at CES, Digiday reports. For many, the annual gathering has almost nothing to do with the conference’s’ main attraction

7. Mark Zuckerberg’s personal goal for 2017 is to meet people in every US state. The Facebook CEO is known for making bold new year resolutions.

8. British publisher The Telegraph is quadrupling the size of its programmatic ad team, Digiday reports. The publisher is relatively new to header bidding, which has increased its programmatic revenues.

9. Netflix beat out the TV giants to have the most popular show of 2016, according to a research company. Season 4 of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” snagged the top spot, and CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” came in second.

10. Digiday reports on YouTube’s paid subscription service, YouTube Red. According to YouTube, creators featured in Red originals are seeing a significant boost in subscribers and watch time for their regular channels.

NOW WATCH: A Harvard psychologist reveals the best way to fake it till you make it



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.