The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

AdAge John Cleese is among the stars in American Express’ ‘Retrospective’ spot promoting Apple Pay

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Twitter has 160 million people who visit, but are not actively using, the service. It’s a huge number that Twitter should be shouting about more often.

2. However, Twitter also still has a long-running inactive user problem. The portion of accounts “without any discernible additional user-initiated action” has remained the same quarter on quarter.

3. Publicis Groupe completed its $US3.7 billion acquisition of Sapient on Friday. Publicis says the deal “dramatically sharpens” its profile, establishing it as “a leader in marketing, communication and business transformation.”

4. Google launched an extremely cute Android ad last week. It shows different animal species having fun together, a play on its slogan “Be Together. Not The Same.”

5. Taylor Swift is going to war with fans on Etsy. Swift has issued cease-and-desist letters to sellers on the site who have created items emblazoned with the singer’s image and lyrics.

6. The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today has spoken to ad exchange OpenX about how it is battling ad fraud head-on. CEO Tim Cadogan says it is impossible to get fraud down to zero, but “somewhere around 90% or maybe a bit lower is realistic.”

7. Chipotle apologised on Sunday for a string of racist and offensive tweets posted by its official account. The fast-casual restaurant apologised and said its account had been hijacked.

8. American Express has launched an ad promoting Apple Pay, AdAge reports. The “Retrospective” spot stars Jerry Seinfeld, John Cleese and Tina Fey, among other famous AmEx customers.

9. Target took out eight 30-second TV ads during the Grammys to broadcast a four-minute live Imagine Dragons performance during the commercial break. Billboard says the activity cost the retailer an estimated $US8 million.

10. The Huffington Post is to launch in Australia with a partnership with local media company Fairfax, The Guardian reports. The Huffington Post is now present in 14 countries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.