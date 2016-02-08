The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Patrick Smith/Getty Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning at Super Bowl 50.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Here are all the ads that ran during the Super Bowl. We’ve got all the national ads, in the order they aired.

2. These were the five best Super Bowl 50 ads. In our opinion.

3. And these were the five worst. “Diarrhoea” is a word you’d rather not see at the Super Bowl.

4. The most-mentioned brand on Twitter during the Super Bowl didn’t even advertise on TV during the game. Esurance bet instead on a pre-game slot and a Twitter competition.

5. We spoke to InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari about why he started paying all staff 100% bonuses. He says it helps the ad tech company attract talent away from the likes of Facebook and Google.

6. CBS CEO Les Moonves is planning more original content. He’s also looking at taking some of his network’s shows off the air and putting them exclusively on its subscription-based CBS All Access service to help it better compete with Netflix and Hulu.

7. The famous #FollowMeTo Instagram couple are the new faces of Macy’s. The two found fame through their travel photos.

8. These are the 17 coolest people on the internet right now, according to teens. From Jenna Marbles to Shawn Mendes.

9. We spoke to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. He spoke about his stake in Twitter, the Clippers, and the current state of Microsoft.

10. Coca-Cola has discovered an untapped market to save the soda business. Africa is the new region of focus.

