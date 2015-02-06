The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Tom Brady is stepping up its brand marketing efforts.

1. Twitter delivered a mixed Q4 earnings report. It crushed on revenue and EPS, but monthly active users fell short of analysts’ expectations.

2. Twitter revealed that the company lost about 4 million users due to the rollout of iOS 8. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo told us why.

3. Dick Costolo also told us what it feels like to have people calling for his head and how Twitter is actually gaining new users. “You develop a thick skin,” he said.

4. Sharethrough plans to take on Yahoo and Facebook and make $US100 million from programmatic native ads in 2015. We spoke to the company’s CEO, Dan Greenberg, who revealed the adtech company’s plans for the coming year.

5. It looks like Oracle really did pay more than $US1.2 billion to buy adtech company Datalogix. Sources told the Wall Street Journal’s Yuliya Chernova that Oracle paid big.

6. Gap was thrown off Tinder on Thursday. It had run a marketing campaign on the dating app without Tinder’s permission.

7. There are already a bunch of brilliant videos parodying that depressing Nationwide Super Bowl ad. MTV, Conan and Funny or Die have all taken a pop at brightening up the spot.

8. LinkedIn beat analysts’ expectations in its Q4 earnings report. Total revenue for 2014 was up 45% year-over-year.

9. Adweek explores how New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is making some strategic branding moves. He has upped his social media presence and created his own logo.

10. Pandora is to introduce mobile programmatic advertising across its iOS and Android apps later this year, AdExchanger reports. Pandora’s CFO Mike Herring said the company will boost its local and national sales staff and invest in sales infrastructure to support the effort.

