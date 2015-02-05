The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube/Coca-Cola Coke’s #MakeItHappy Twitter push was sabotaged by pranksters.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Coke has been forced to pull a “#MakeItHappy” social media campaign after it was sabotaged to tweet quotes from Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf. The push had been intended to transform negative tweets into fun ASCII cartoon images, but tech blog Gawker saw an opportunity for a prank.

2. Fox says the industry decline in TV ratings is having a direct impact on its business. The company was forced to trim its 2016 profit outlook.

3. We got a look at Project Tango, Google’s extraordinary 3D-mapping tablet prototype. There are many use cases for brands such as augmented reality gaming, showrooming and in-store guides.

4. Content recommendation engine Taboola raised $US117 million in Series E funding. But the company said it is not planning an IPO any time soon.

5. McDonald’s has a new competitor nobody is talking about. People often overlook gas station and convenience store businesses like Sheetz.

6. Tweets will soon start showing up in Google searches again. Twitter and Google have reached a new deal for tweets to become more searchable online.

7. Dick Costolo, Twitter’s CEO, has admitted the platform “sucks” at dealing with abusive users online. That’s a worry, as it can often be an unsafe brand environment.

8. Apple wants to blow up cable TV. The company is talking to TV programmers about offering their content directly over the web.

9. The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today has the inside scoop on why Snapchat’s deal with BuzzFeed for the app’s new Discover content service fell through. “Creative differences,” apparently.

10. Heineken will spend 10% of its ad budget on programmatic channels this year, according to CMO Today. The beer brand now spends 25% of its annual budget on digital media, up from 20% last year.

