The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in adland before you head into your first meeting.

1. The Super Bowl showed just how drastically Facebook is cutting into YouTube’s video lead. The social network accounted for 25% of Super Bowl video ad views, according to data from Visible Measures.

2. There are already some great/awkward videos of people attempting to “Pay with Lovin'” at McDonald’s. The fast food chain launched the promotion — which allows people to pay for their meals with hugs, selfies, and “I love yous” — at the Super Bowl.

3. Coca-Cola has begun its rollout of Fairlife milk. It costs twice as much as regular brands but claims to have more protein, more minerals, and less sugar.

4. Meet the 21-year-old model featured in the Carl’s Jr. regional Super Bowl ad that everyone is talking about. Here’s everything we know about Charlotte McKinney.

5. Twitter announced plans to sell its ads in other apps and websites — the start of a Twitter ad network. From Tuesday Twitter began syndicating promoted tweets on Flipboard and Yahoo Japan.

6. HTC released a bizarre rap video dissing Samsung and Apple. It stars “Doc G” of Hip Hop group P.M. Dawn and features lyrics such as: “HTC, we hold the crown, word to Peter Chou.”

7. Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are paying Adblock Plus huge fees to get their ads unblocked. The Financial Times reports Adblock Plus is asking for 30% of the additional ad revenue that would have been achieved were ads unblocked.

8. Ad blocking software is on the rise, according to data from PageFair and Adobe. That has major implications for digital media companies and their ad-reliant business models.

9. People are turning away from Google search. Its share of the search market has fallen below 75% for the first time since 2008.

10. In just one year Satya Nadella has made Microsoft so much better. Changes include building excitement from Windows again, rolling out a bunch of new products like its HoloLens computerized glasses, and overseeing the biggest layoff in the company’s history.

