The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc filed for its IPO. It revealed Snapchat generated more than $400 million in annual revenue and that the app has 158 million daily active users.

2. These are the people who will profit the most from Snap’s IPO. CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Bobby Murphy own the most shares.

3. These 13 charts give you everything you need to know about Snap’s IPO. The social media company $3 billion IPO could be the biggest tech flotation in recent years.

4. Amazon’s advertising unit is a secretly fast-growing part of its business. The “other” revenue listed in the company’s earnings, thought to include its online advertising sales, saw 60% year-on-year growth, the biggest of any of Amazon’s businesses.

5. The new boss of the FCC could have a lasting effect on the internet. Ajit Pai’s voting record suggests he will steer the agency in a more hands-off, pro industry direction.

6. Honda unveiled its Super Bowl ad, which full of celebrity high school yearbook photos. Honda said the ad is all about overcoming obstacles in order to achieve your dreams.

7. Adobe Creative Cloud raised its UK prices. The company blamed recent changes in the value of the pound.

8. Vine celebrity Christian Delgrosso is looking to become a mainstream star. He’s currently shooting a series for the soon to launch streaming service Blackpills.

9. Snapchat partnered with R/GA to invest in startups. It will work with the IPG-owned agency’s tech marketing venture studio to identify startups to improve mobile advertising.

10. Bud Light is bringing its Spuds MacKenzie mascot back for the Super Bowl. The Bull Terrier helped Bud Light increase sales by 20% between 1987 and 1988,

